Coronation Street star teases Lisa and Carla's romantic future

Coronation Street star Vicky Myers has teased a romantic future for her character Lisa Swain and Carla Connor.

Despite their rocky start, newcomer Lisa began to form a friendship with fan favourite Carla, which piqued the interest of Corrie viewers who quickly pointed out their chemistry.

Since then, the pair have grown closer as Carla became a confidant to both Lisa and her daughter Betsy. However, Lisa and Carla's bond has become ambiguous in recent weeks, with the pair sharing a tender moment whilst having a deep chat.



With neither party admitting their true feelings, is there a potential future for the pair?

Speaking about her character's heartbreak following her wife's death, Myers suggested Lisa is too scared to begin a new relationship.

"The grief, the way that it's now moulded her and built up this harsh exterior and this façade, means she's so deeply broken that it's all from fear. She is petrified of opening up," she said.

"She's petrified of loving somebody and even getting into a relationship again. Because again, she doesn’t trust herself, and we've already seen her saying that she doesn't need any complications."

The star explained that Lisa is avoiding a new relationship as she is "already dealing with enough", but teased a deep connection between the pair that could result in "love".

"She will fall in love, and she knows that about herself, because she feels things really personally and deeply, and she just doesn't want to go there right now. But who knows? Maybe the feelings will become too strong.

"I'd like to see her softer side, which is slowly coming through. But to be authentic, things just don't change overnight," she explained. "I would like to really explore that and experiment with her, because this is a new side to her that we haven't seen yet.



Addressing the fans' reaction to Carla and Lisa's relationship, Myers highlighted the importance of representation. She added: "We really don't see enough.

"We are all so different, and relationships are so different, that I can really understand why the reaction has been so strong and positive. Which has been a little bit overwhelming, but quite lovely and very special."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

