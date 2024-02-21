Coronation Street star teases Steve's possible reaction to Tracy's affair

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Matt Milburn has teased Steve McDonald's potential reaction to his character Tommy Orpington's affair with Tracy.

Viewers will know that Tommy and Tracy have been having a secret passion behind Steve's back – with Tim Metcalfe set to confront her next week after discovering the truth.

While Steve is yet to discover his wife's secret, Matt has suggested that Tracy's husband will be "mortified" if he finds out – but more because he idolises the former footballer.

Appearing on today's (February 21) Lorraine, the host predicted that Steve will be "absolutely gutted", because "he loves your character more than Tracy".

"It's what so many people have said," Matt replied. "I think he's going to be mortified at the fact that it's Tommy as opposed to finding out that Tracy's had an affair. But yeah, poor old Steve."

Events are set to take a more awkward turn in next week's scenes as Tracy is wrong-footed by Steve when her unaware husband gets down on one knee and asks to renew their vows, which she agrees to.

Steve later reveals the exciting news to Tim, who he asks to be his best man. After learning Tracy and Tommy's secret, will Tim tell Steve the truth?

Matt previously opened up about the storyline, admitting that Tommy does feel guilt over the affair.

"He likes Steve and he's definitely not out to hurt anyone, but at the same time, the guilt isn't driving him under the ground either," he said. "He's not the one that's married so I suppose he doesn't carry the majority of the guilt."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

