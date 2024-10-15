Coronation Street star Vicky Myers opens up over past cancer diagnosis

Coronation Street star Vicky Myers has opened up about her past cancer diagnosis.

The actor, who plays DS Lisa Swain on the ITV soap, has revealed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2010, just months after she split from her husband.

"I don’t know if it’s my previous medical history, but I am so proud to be here and just to be living each day to the full," Myers shared during a new interview with The Mirror.

ITV

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

She continued: "When my husband and I split up, I was quite down, bitter and vengeful, and when I was told I had [cancer], I remember thinking, 'If this is it for me, I’ve missed out on all this time with my daughter and I haven’t really been the best person that I wanted to be'.

"The diagnosis re-centred me and made me focus on what is really important and what makes me happy.

"Now, every time I go into work and see the Coronation Street sign, it’s quite overwhelming."

ITV

Recalling how her diagnosis came about, the actor shared: "My nephew has a heart condition. As we turned to leave, the doctor said, 'Can I have a look at that mark on your leg?' Within five days, I was in hospital.

"I was wearing three-quarter length combat trousers that day. You can roll them up into shorts, which I did in the car just before the appointment, because it was a really hot June day.

"It’s quite incredible to think that if it had been a miserable day, the doctor would never have seen the little dark mark on my calf. I definitely had an angel watching over me that day."

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like