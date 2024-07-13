Coronation Street’s Toyah Battersby to make big Rowan discovery

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street’s Toyah Battersby is set to make a big discovery next week after digging for dirt on Rowan Cunliffe.

As previously reported by Digital Spy, things will escalate next week as charismatic cult leader Rowan begins to blackmail Nick Tilsley as part of the soap's ongoing cult storyline.

Fans will know that Leanne Battersby has been drawn into The Institute, a cult led by Rowan, with Nick and Toyah growing increasingly concerned about her involvement with the group.

Next week, Leanne tries to pressure Amy into joining The Institute and Rowan suggests that Leanne invests £40k in the business.

Rowan attempts to blackmail Nick into investing in a new resource centre by threatening to expose Nick's secret affair with Leanne's sister Toyah.

In scenes set to air on Friday, July 19, Toyah finds Rowan's driving licence after rifling through his jacket pockets. Toyah decides to reverse image search the picture of him. What will she find and will she be able to turn the tables on Rowan with this new discovery?

Rowan star Emrhys Cooper is being tipped to exit the soap soon as Rowan, which hints that the cult storyline might soon come to a close. Though not before things escalate further.

DS understands that Rowan's time on the Cobbles was always intended to run for a fixed period of time.

Last month, Rowan actor Emrhys Cooper opened up about his character's intentions, saying that Rowan wouldn't stop after brainwashing Leanne and could target more characters, the latest of which is Amy.

"I think that he really wants to open another resource centre, so he’s on a mission to raise the investment needed, however he can do that," he said.

"And he wants to ‘help’ more people, so there might be some more characters he’s bringing into the organisation…."



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

