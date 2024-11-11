Coronation Street's baby plans for popular couple amid major betrayal

Note: This story discusses topics including suicidal ideation/thoughts.

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has revealed baby plans for David and Shona Platt following a major betrayal.

Shona has no idea that her husband has secretly read emails from the prison where her son Clayton Hibbs is incarcerated for murdering his late wife Kylie.

In Monday's (November 11) episode, Nick encouraged his brother to come clean about receiving a visiting order from the prison before Shona found out some other way.

David decided not to take his brother's advice, choosing instead to secretly visit Clayton in prison. The prisoner was surprised to see David, rather than Shona, during visiting hours.

An irate David chastised Clayton for only now admitting that he deeply regretted killing Kylie and remained haunted by his evil actions.

ITV

Related: Best streaming services 2024 — including Disney Plus, Netflix, iPlayer and Apple TV+

David warned Clayton he'd receive no forgiveness for his murderous act, going even further by claiming Shona wanted nothing to do with him. He ordered Clayton never to contact them again.

By the time David arrived back in Weatherfield, he was feeling guilty about keeping such a hurtful secret from his partner.

He built up the courage to tell Shona the truth but was cut off before he could do it. Shona suggested that it was the perfect time for them to have a baby.

Shona reckoned that with the Platt house being sold off, it was only right for them to find a place where they could raise their own little family.

ITV

The couple will face traumatic events in upcoming scenes when Shona hears from police that Clayton has been admitted to hospital after trying to take his own life.

Speaking about the storyline, Julia Goulding recently said: "Jack [P Shepherd, who plays David] and I are very much on our own characters' sides in this. We've had barneys in the green room about who's right.

"When Shona finds out her husband has been gaslighting her and had a part in Clayton trying to take his own life, I dread to think what she's going to do. But I don't think she'll take it lying down.

"There's going to be a lot of anger and pain, a possibility they could destroy each other. There's a lot of change already for David – his mum is leaving, the house might get sold, stress with the stolen money which Shona doesn't know about yet, it's like living in a washing machine!

"The sad thing is they've been so solid for so long, Shona is David's final crutch. But he's destroyed it himself, in my opinion. I really am Team Shona in this!"

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

We encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Information about how to access support is available via the NHS, and organisations who can offer help include Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393.

Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

You Might Also Like