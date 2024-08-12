Coronation Street's Dee-Dee to discover Joel and Lauren link

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Dee-Dee Bailey makes further discoveries over her deceitful fiancé Joel Deering next week.

Dee-Dee continues to put the pieces of the puzzle together as she's faced with more clues over Joel's sinister secrets.

As we've previously revealed, this week's episodes see Dee-Dee learn that Joel lied to her about buying a charm bracelet for his young daughter Maeve. He'd done so in order to explain a suspicious jewellery shop receipt that Dee-Dee found.

Joel's ex-wife Emily also lets Dee-Dee know that the scheming villain has secretly kept his flat despite moving in with her.

These revelations lead to Dee-Dee finding the keys to Joel's flat and letting herself in, looking for evidence as she's convinced that he's having an affair.

In follow-on scenes next week, Dee-Dee continues to play detective as she searches online for the jewellers that Joel made a purchase from.

Dee-Dee looks up the items that cost £300 and she's shocked by what she finds.

Shortly afterwards, Dee-Dee visits Lauren Bolton in hospital. Lauren mentions that she'll be moving to Belfast soon, which seems to explain a strange notification on Joel's phone which mentioned Belfast Airport.

Dee-Dee covers her shock but soon mentions the coincidence to Joel, who refuses to give any details away.

Fortunately, Dee-Dee remains determined to uncover the truth so she resorts to secretly following Joel.

As the week continues, Dee-Dee sternly demands the truth from Joel but she's stunned by his audacity as his response isn't what she'd expected.

Dee-Dee then organises a meeting with Emily at the solicitor's office and she braces herself for a tough conversation.

Has Dee-Dee finally figured out the full truth about Joel?

Coronation Street airs these scenes in the week commencing Monday, August 19.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

