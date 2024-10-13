Coronation Street's Gail Rodwell tipped for big wedding storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Gail Rodwell has been tipped for a big wedding storyline ahead of her exit.

Actor Helen Worth will soon be leaving the Cobbles after 50 years on screen, and the original plan had to be changed due to the abrupt departure of Sean Wilson, who had already filmed weeks' worth of scenes.

John Thomson was then signed up to return as Jesse Chadwick, one of Eileen Grimshaw's former love interests. As we saw during his comeback scenes this week, he and Gail have found love with each other.

Now the Irish Mirror is reporting that the storyline will be leading up to a wedding, although the question will be whether she makes it down the aisle or not.

Digital Spy has reached out to the soap for clarification, but it has declined to comment on any story speculation.

Before the wedding, Gail will have to get her kids on side, as they have expressed surprise and concern about the relationship. And, of course, there is the fact that Eileen hasn't yet found out her eternal frenemy is dating one of her former love interests...

When her departure was announced, Helen said: "This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world.

"I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding. I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

"The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

