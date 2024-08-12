Coronation Street's Hope to be accused of terrorising Alina

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Hope Dobbs comes under suspicion next week as Alina Pop receives sinister threats.

The troublesome youngster sparks fears that she has returned to her old ways as Alina starts to fear for her safety.

Alina recently returned to Weatherfield to give evidence in court, as the leader of a human trafficking group is standing trial.

With the case currently ongoing, Alina is expected to share a statement reflecting on her experiences as a victim of modern slavery.

ITV

Related: Best streaming services

Next week, Ruby Dobbs enjoys getting to know her new little brother, following the revelation that Tyrone is the father of Alina's young son Dorin.

Hope's attitude is very different as she makes it clear that she wants nothing to do with Dorin.

Before long, Alina starts receiving some menacing phone calls. She points out that the human traffickers may be trying to intimidate her ahead of the next court date.

Tyrone suspects otherwise and suggests that Hope could be making the sinister phone calls. He confronts the schoolgirl, but she angrily denies any involvement.

ITV

ITV

Related: Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan discusses acting plans and show return

Later in the week, Alina's fears grow as she turns up at Tyrone's house with Dorin and explains that she thinks she's being watched.

Alina heads back to her hotel and prepares for her court appearance, but a menacing thug bursts into her room and threatens her not to give evidence. Will Alina be scared off?

ITV

ITV

ITV

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Monday, August 19 and Friday, August 23.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like