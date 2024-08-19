Coronation Street's Joel is finally caught out – but there's a catch

Joel Deering has been caught out in Coronation Street, but there's a catch.

The soap teased last week that Dee-Dee and DS Swain were both becoming suspicious that Joel was hiding some damning secrets.

In Monday's (August 19) episode, Dee-Dee found definitive proof that Joel was lying about the charm bracelet that he'd supposedly bought for his daughter Maeve.

As Dee-Dee did some research, she was horrified to recognise Lauren Bolton's expensive necklace on the same shopping site Joel used, so she went to DS Swain with her suspicions.

DS Swain had never seen the necklace before, which meant that Joel had lied about passing on the picture of it to the police when Lauren was missing earlier in the year.

After learning that Lauren was moving away to Belfast soon, Dee-Dee later followed Joel to the hospital where she watched him and Lauren watching their baby in the incubator.

Once Joel was gone, Dee-Dee visited Lauren and laid out everything she'd found out. Lauren finally broke down while confessing that Joel was the father of her child.

The pair had no idea that Joel was listening on the other side of the door when Lauren agreed to report him to police.

At the same time as Dee-Dee took Lauren to meet with DS Swain at the precinct, Joel was giving an official statement to corrupt copper Kit Green.

Viewers will remember that Kit planted evidence against abuser Nathan Curtis to make it look like he'd kidnapped Lauren. Kit has been desperate to keep Nathan behind bars so his evidence tampering won't be exposed.

The episode culminated with both parties coming face-to-face in the police precinct where DS Swain placed Joel under arrest.

Kit announced that Swain would have to interview Lauren too, over allegations that she'd taken illegal abortion pills. Viewers will remember Joel secretly drugged Lauren, leading to their child being born prematurely.

"You're a liar," Dee-Dee seethed at Joel.

As Lauren also cried out that Joel was lying, Kit escorted the villainous solicitor away from them. DS Swain then announced she had no choice but to question Lauren under caution.

Will Joel get away with his lies?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

