Coronation Street's Leanne to be promoted in sinister cult story

Coronation Street's Leanne Battersby is promised a promotion by the sinister Institute leaders in Wednesday's episode (June 12).

Leanne continues to ignore warnings from her loved ones as she's reeled in further by scheming Rowan Cunliffe.

When Leanne returns to the flat after recently walking out on her partner Nick Tilsley, she faces some tough questions over the nature of her relationship with Rowan.

Leanne assures Nick that she'd never cheat on him, which leaves the businessman feeling guilty over his own secret kiss with Leanne's sister Toyah.

Later, Rowan pays a surprise visit to the Bistro on his motorbike and offers to take Leanne for a ride.

Nick and Toyah are frustrated as Leanne abandons the lunch shift to go off with Rowan yet again.

Leanne and Rowan head to a hotel restaurant, where Rowan sets up a video call with Willow – the Institute's CEO.

Rowan and Willow both warmly praise Leanne for her dedication to the cause, promising that she'll soon be able to start recruiting new members herself.

This opens up the possibility that Leanne could drag friends and neighbours into the Institute's shady activities in the near future.

Meanwhile, Toyah prepares to leave for court after being sued for defamation following her online allegations against The Institute.

Just as she's about to go, Toyah is alarmed as she receives an unexpected call.

Toyah rushes to A&E, telling the reception desk that she was contacted over Leanne being involved in a motorbike accident. Is Leanne okay?

Speaking recently about Leanne's plot, Jane Danson – who plays her – commented: "It's funny because when they first told me about the storyline, I wasn't entirely sure about it and thought it may be a bit too tricky but I'm absolutely loving it.

"In some ways it is tricky because of the way Leanne is now speaking completely different to how she normally would and the language she's now using.

"But what is interesting for me as an actor is exploring her from a completely different way of thinking and also it's fun because Leanne is absolutely oblivious to all of the damage she is causing by some of her behaviours."

