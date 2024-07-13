Coronation Street's Luca Toolan confirms change for Mason

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Luca Toolan has confirmed that viewers will see a different side to Mason Radcliffe when he returns to the soap this month.

Mason has been absent from our screens since April after being sent to a Young Offenders centre for threatening Liam Connor with a knife.

The villain's punishment closed a dark chapter for Liam, who'd been cruelly bullied by Mason and Dylan Wilson for several months. However, upcoming episodes will see Mason head back to the cobbles after serving his sentence.

Speaking to Digital Spy on the red carpet at the Radio Times Soap Awards on Saturday (July 13), Luca teased Mason's return storyline for the first time.

ITV

Asked whether viewers will see a different Mason, Luca replied: "A little bit. Corrie haven't been unrealistic – they've not turned him into an angel overnight. They're more highlighting and playing the story of why Mason is the way he is.

"We're witnessing Mason trying to fight against that – and fight against the instincts that he's had. It's been really interesting to play and it's stretched me as an actor as well.

"You're playing a three-dimensional character, not just a bully. Hopefully it should be interesting."

Luca explained that Stu Carpenter will be one of the characters who'll be interacting with Mason following his return.

ITV

He explained: "I don't know how much I can say, but Stu is definitely a character who will feature in the storyline. He's been there, he's done that, he's had his fair share of stuff, so he can maybe see himself in Mason. Maybe that motivates him to help Mason a little bit.

"There's a few scenes with a lot of people. Mason previously was quite cornered off in terms of who he interacted with on the Street. Now I'm working with everyone, so it's nice.

"I always knew that I was coming back. It was a bit boring! It was two or three months of no filming. I was a bit gutted when they said there were no prison scenes.

"It's just so good to be back. I watched Corrie as a kid and it's part of the fabric of Manchester. Just to be a small part of it is an honour, really. Even now, a year later, sometimes I pinch myself when I walk down the Street. It's really good."

ITV

Asked whether he's back for good, Luca teased: "I take it day by day! But [I'm back] for the foreseeable."

The Radio Times Soap Awards took place at the Midland Hotel in Manchester on Saturday evening. Charlie Wrenshall, who plays Liam, was among the winners on the night as he took home the prize for Best Young Performer.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

