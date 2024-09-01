Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon announces sex of second child

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has revealed the sex of her second child.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a heart-warming video of the reveal alongside her partner Ryan Ledson.

The video, which Fallon captioned "complete 🤍 x x", saw the couple sitting in a car as they received the news of their baby's sex.

Holding their breath, they peered at the phone screen before bursting with excitement. Fallon covered her mouth in shock, while Ledson grinned and hugged her. They checked the phone again in disbelief.

The Oasis song Songbird was playing over the video, keeping viewers in suspense as the pair celebrated. The image then cut to a floral baby outfit, which read "baby sister" in pink writing as it came into focus.

Fans were delighted by the news, sharing their congratulations to the couple. "I had a feeling it was gonna be a girl!! So happy for you" wrote one. "Awwwww congratulations one of each now beautiful family ❤️" said another.

Fallon also received love from her current and former Corrie colleagues, including Calum Lill (Joel Deering), Tony Maudsley (George Shuttleworth), Ellie Leach (Faye Windass) and Paula Lane (Kylie Platt).

Fallon announced the news of her pregnancy just last month. The couple already have a son called Sonny Jude, who was born in January 2023. Whilst appearing on reality series Drama Queens, Fallon bravely discussed her previous miscarriage, and explained how Sonny's birth helped her heal emotionally.

"I just feel like because we had experienced some harder times before we had Sonny, and I think when I was pregnant with Sonny I was filled with so much anxiety," she explained on the ITVbe show. "To kind of look back and think, 'Wow, what we've created,' it just feels even more special."



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Organisations including Sands and Tommy's are able to offer help and support to anyone affected by baby loss.

