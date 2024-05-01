Coronation Street's Mikey North says split storyline was a "real shame"

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Mikey North has said his character Gary Windass’ split from Sarah Barlow was a "real shame".

On the soap, the pair dated from 2016 until 2019, but Sarah dumped Gary to protect her children after he got himself involved with dangerous loan shark Rick Neelan.

However, with Sarah’s recent split from Damon Hay following his imprisonment and Maria set to dump Gary next week, the possibility of a rekindled romance between Sarah and Gary could be on the cards.

The former couple have been getting closer in recent weeks, and North has now said he thinks they "will always have that feeling for each other".

"I’ve always said the way that Gary and Sarah’s relationship came to an end years ago was a real shame. They were really happy with each other and had been through a lot," he shared.

"They were a really good couple and from a personal point of view, it was a really happy time at work. I thoroughly enjoyed those years working with the Platts and got really nice storylines out of it."

When asked if Gary could have some unresolved feelings for Sarah, North continued: "I guess there will always be something lingering due to what they went through.

"They both know each of their deepest, darkest secrets and are probably the only people that know them. I think they will always have that feeling for each other deep down no matter what happens."

The actor also discussed Gary’s forthcoming split from Maria, sharing: "They have been through a lot and the family unit has been formed especially with Jake there as well. I think he’s got the family unit that he’s always wanted.

"Obviously when something as big as this happens, it just throws that spanner in the works. At this moment, I don’t think anyone could be truly happy with everything that’s going on, so it really has thrown their relationship and it will be interesting to see how they can come through this, or not...".



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.



