Coronation Street's Nick hints at a big decision over his future

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Nick Tilsley has hinted at a big decision over his future in Coronation Street.

In recent months, Nick has been torn over his future with Leanne Battersby due to his brief fling with her sister Toyah.

He has since supported Toyah while she's undergone cancer treatment, as Leanne has disconnected from Toyah because of the influence of The Institute.

In Monday's (August 12) episode, the cult's leader, Rowan Cunliffe, tried to convince Leanne she was right to back away from Toyah on the day of her sibling's surgery.

Nick accompanied Toyah to the hospital instead, vowing to be by her side when she came out of the operation.

ITV

Related: Best streaming services 2024 — including Disney Plus, Netflix, iPlayer and Apple TV+

However, Nick would ultimately receive devastating news from Toyah's consultant that there were complications during the surgery.

A frantic Nick reached out to Leanne, encouraging her to rush to the hospital. Toyah remained unconscious as Leanne decided to ignore Rowan's advice to go support her sister.

By the time Leanne arrived at the hospital, the doctors were able to stabilise Toyah. A tearful Leanne apologised to Nick for her selfishness and vowed that she'd support her sister from now on.

"You've been dead patient, and I took it for granted," she told Nick. "I don't know what I've done to deserve you, Nick. I mean it. I love you and I've never been more sure than I am right now."

ITV

Nick hesitated, before telling Leanne: "Yeah, likewise."

Meanwhile, an emotionally-wrought Nick later opened up to brother David Platt about his future after seeing Leanne holding her sister's hand in the hospital.

"I'm not confused at all," Nick insisted. "I know exactly who I want to be with and, this time tomorrow, one way or another, I'm going to get it sorted."

Who will Nick choose?

ITV

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

You Might Also Like