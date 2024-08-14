Coronation Street's Nick Tilsley stands up to Rowan in blackmail plot

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Nick Tilsley has foiled a blackmail plot in Coronation Street.

Earlier this week, Nick confided in brother David Platt that he'd finally decided whether he wanted to be with Toyah or her sister Leanne following weeks of indecision.

It also appeared as if Leanne was breaking away from The Institute after disobeying Rowan Cunliffe's demands by visiting Toyah in the hospital.

In Wednesday's (August 14) episode, Rowan grew more concerned about Leanne when she brushed off his disappointment about Amy Barlow refusing to invest in The Institute.

Nick subsequently confessed to Toyah that he was in love with her and wanted to be with her. However, Toyah suggested they stifle their feelings to save Leanne from The Institute.

Nick later received a voice note from Rowan threatening that he'd tell Leanne about his affair with Toyah unless he coughed up a £20k investment by midnight.

When Nick played the threatening message to Toyah at the hospital, she came up with an idea to get even with the cult leader.

Rowan may have thought the threat would scare Nick into complying, but he vowed not to pay a single penny. Nick also warned if Rowan told Leanne anything, he'd report him to the police for extortion.

"This voicemail proves you're trying to extort me," Nick warned.

Nick then declared: "Leanne is exactly where she belongs and that's with me."

With Rowan's manoeuvring once again unsuccessful, the cult leader tried a different tactic to get Leanne back under the control of The Institute.

Once he heard Leanne was going to a family day with Nick, he offered her a special counselling session with The Institute's co-leader Willow.

Nick was disappointed as Leanne chose to attend this Institute meeting rather than spend time with his family. Has Rowan brought Leanne back into the fold?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

