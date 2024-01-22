Coronation Street's Sean warned over Dylan's role in Liam's problems

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Sean Tully gets his first warning sign over his son Dylan Wilson's cruel behaviour in Monday's episode (January 22).

Sean is irritated when Gary Windass takes the opportunity to casually confront him over Dylan's recent treatment of his former friend Liam Connor.

Dylan was once a close friend of Liam, but has turned against him since being influenced by school bully Mason Radcliffe.

Mason has repeatedly targeted Liam in recent weeks, pushing the vulnerable schoolboy to breaking point. Many of the incidents have been witnessed by Dylan, who has done nothing to step in and help Liam.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street shares first look as Tracy and Tommy's affair begins

In Monday's episode, Liam's stepdad Gary spends his lunch break at The Rovers and mentions to Sean that Liam is facing a tough time at school. Gary still doesn't know the half of it, but is clearly worried for Liam.

Gary hints that Dylan is making matters worse by ignoring Liam. Just as Sean goes to protest, George Shuttleworth steps in to silence him.

George previously tried to support Liam over his bullying ordeal, but struggled to make much progress with him.

Later at the school, Dylan is present again as Liam risks a dangerous meeting with Mason to get his stolen phone back.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street gift guide – all the best trips, books and merchandise for fans of the soap

Liam is upset to overhear Dylan cruelly describing him as a "loser" in front of Mason and his mates.

Mason seizes on this opportunity, goading Liam to take revenge on Dylan. Liam pushes Dylan up against the wall, but finds himself in big trouble when deputy headteacher Mrs Crawshaw witnesses the incident.

The schoolyard drama is sure to fuel Sean's mistaken belief that Liam is the troublemaker – but does George already know differently?

Coronation Street airs these scenes at 8pm tonight.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like