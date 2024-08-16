Coronation Street's Sean Wilson exits before return scenes air

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Sean Wilson has exited Coronation Street before his return scenes have even aired.

The actor was due to reprise his role as Martin Platt as part of long-time co-star Helen Worth's departure storyline, but the soap has confirmed to Digital Spy this will no longer be the case.

"Sean Wilson has stepped down from filming for personal reasons," an ITV spokesperson told us.

A representative for Wilson has also been approached for comment. His spokesperson told The Sun: "Neither he nor I will be making any further comment or statement.”

ITV

According to The Sun, all of the scenes Sean filmed since he returned to set late last month have been scrapped and will no longer air.

In late July, ITV released the first details of Martin Platt's return storyline as it was revealed he'd surprise son David by suddenly turning up at No. 8 Coronation Street.

Martin had last been seen in Weatherfield in 2018 when he moved away to New Zealand with his then-girlfriend Robyn and their daughter Charlotte.

At the time of his return being announced, Sean said he felt honoured to "contribute to Helen [Worth]'s exit story".

"We'll have a few months to catch up with Martin and Gail again, following the ebbs and flows of the unfolding storyline," he said at the time.

ITV/Shutterstock - ITV

"Playing Martin has been a joy since day one and, in a way, I'll be slipping back to where I left off, which no doubt will throw a spanner into the heart of the Platt family."

Wilson originally joined Coronation Street as Martin Platt in 1985, with his coupling with Gail becoming one of the soap's most iconic pairings in the following decades.

Helen Worth is set to leave her role as Gail Platt after 50 years on Coronation Street, with producer Iain MacLeod promising the character will not be killed off.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

