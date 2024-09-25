Coronation Street's Shayne Ward to make soap return with real-life partner

Former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward will make a return to the world of soaps with his real-life fiancé, Sophie Austin.

The star played Aidan Connor on the ITV soap before eventually departing in 2018 after a three-year stint, with the former The X Factor star subsequently having a role on The Good Ship Murder.

Ward is currently appearing on the dancefloor as he takes part in Strictly Come Dancing, and he will be seen on another BBC show next week (Thursday, October 3) as he appears in Doctors, with the actor set to play Kenny Webb in an episode called ‘Shock Therapy’.

BBC

BBC

Related: Casualty cast send love to Doctors as filming on the show ends forever

Ward will be joined in the episode by his real-life fiancé Austin, who previously played Lindsey Butterfield on Hollyoaks, with the pair starring as a former couple who have a tricky day in hospital.

As per What To Watch, Kenny (Ward) and Sandra (Austin) will be in hospital for their daughter Lucy, though tensions will rise after Sandra doesn’t let Kenny see their child, citing his anger issues as the reason.

The episode will depict Kenny’s attempts to control his emotions, with the character also interacting with his mother-in-law Melissa (Catherine Shipton) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).

BBC

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

Ward, who won the second series of The X Factor back in 2005, is currently appearing in the 22nd series of Strictly, where he is partnered by Nancy Xu. The singer and actor recently responded to words from fans that he was “cocky”, sharing that he harboured some nerves.

“Strictly is amazing and I love being part of it,” he began. “But through my smile on TV, I'm as nervous as the next person. Not cocky or overconfident… I’m nervous! I just gotta work hard and listen to my wonderful teacher @nancy_xuxi. All I can do is my best.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX. Doctors airs on weekdays on BBC One.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like