Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver calls for Eileen and George wedding

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has admitted she'd like her character Eileen Grimshaw to tie the knot with George Shuttleworth.

The actress, who has been taking some time away from the soap recently, appeared on today's (March 6) Lorraine as the host said she'd like to see more of the "old guard" such as Eileen and Gail Platt.

"Well that would be very nice," Sue responded. "And I'm pushing for... I think George and Eileen should have a big old-fashioned Corrie wedding."

The actress added she'd like to see "funny things" happen at the potential nuptials, as Lorraine Kelly suggested things could go wrong on the big day.

Sue isn’t the only one who has called for a union between the two, with George actor Tony Maudsley saying back in 2021 that he would like the pair to tie the knot.

"I have visions of it all going horribly wrong, though, with Eileen arriving at the church in a big white dress on the back of a hearse!" he told Inside Soap.

"If they do get married, I hope it's not a quiet registry office do. Let's go big and put Sue in a huge meringue!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Sue addressed her eventual return to Corrie, confirming fans will "absolutely" see her again once her current run in Sister Act The Musical comes to an end.

"I have a few months' grace to do this job [Sister Act] and then I will be back in there as soon as I've finished," she explained.

Last month, Sue opened up about her recent absence from the cobbles, explaining that she has had a "rubbish year" that included a hysterectomy and some time in intensive care.

"I had setbacks this year that sort of put me back on my journey of moving forward, but that happens in life," she told the White Wine Question Time podcast. "We all go through bad bits. It's about getting back in the saddle and moving on."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

