Coronavirus: Everton squad self-isolate as Champions League games postponed

Everton's first-team squad and coaching team are self-isolating, and the Champions League has been postponed, amid the COVID-19 outbreak

In a statement published on their Twitter page, Everton said it was in regular contact with the player, who has not yet been named, and "is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff".

The isolation period puts the Premier League side's match against Liverpool, current scheduled for Monday night, into doubt.

Sky News has also learned that the English Football League (EFL) will postpone all of its matches until 4 April.

The league will then take a decision as to whether to suspend games further.

Sky News' sports correspondent Martha Kelner has said that the EFL has made this decision because of the safety of players, rather than of audiences.

In European football, all of next week's matches in UEFA competitions, including the Champions League and the Europa League have been postponed.

Draws for the next rounds of both leagues which were scheduled to take place on 20 March have also now been postoned, UEFA have announced.

In cricket, Sri Lanka's upcoming Test series against England has been postponed, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

In a statement, the Board said: "At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount.

"These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket.

"We would like to thank our colleagues at Sri Lanka Cricket for their outstanding support and assistance throughout this situation," they added.

Team players at Chelsea and Arsenal are also self-isolating after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed at the clubs.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

In a statement, Chelsea FC said its entire men's squad would be self-isolating, along with coaching staff and backroom staff who came into contact with Hudson-Odoi.

The men's team building will be closed, but the rest of the training facility, Stamford Bridge and other Chelsea facilities will operate as normal.

The club said Hudson-Odoi had experienced symptoms "similar to a mild cold" on Monday morning and had not been at the training ground since as a precaution.

Earlier on Thursday night, Arsenal announced its first team squad and anyone else who has been in recent close contact with Arteta had also been told to self-isolate.

Arsenal's clash against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed following the announcement.

In a statement, Brighton's chief executive Paul Barber said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Mikel Arteta and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"It's absolutely essential the health and wellbeing of individuals takes priority and with that in mind Saturday's match has been postponed.

"We apologise to all fans for any inconvenience but trust everyone will understand that we are all facing an unprecedented situation."

Announcing Arteta's diagnosis, Arsenal said: "Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result.

"Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines.

"We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff."

The Premier League is now set to convene an emergency club meeting this morning regarding future fixtures.

Represenatives from all 20 League clubs will be involved in the decision whether to suspend the season entirely and, if so, for how long.

Arsenal said it is working to trace others who have had recent close contact with Arteta.

The club's Colney and Hale End training centres will be deep cleaned, but other club sites will operate as normal.

Following the announcement, Arteta said: "This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed."

Arsenal's game at Manchester City was cancelled on Wednesday after team members came into contact with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who announced on Tuesday he had contracted COVID-19.

The latest coronavirus developments:

Over in Europe, France top domestic football tournaments, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, have been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus.

