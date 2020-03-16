Coronavirus: Every Star and Public Figure Diagnosed with COVID-19 So Far

Fame can afford a person a lot of privileges, but immunity to the coronavirus COVID-19 is not one of them. As some celebrities misguidedly don hazmat suits and face masks to protect themselves, others have begun wisely self-isolating as a preventative measure. And perhaps more important, several are using their platforms to urge everyone to stay informed and take this pandemic seriously.
But because no one is immune, several celebrities, athletes, politicians, and other public figures have been diagnosed. As the pandemic continues, we will keep this list updated. In the meantime, there’s no time like the present for a refresher course in how to protect yourself.
Celebrities and Family members
- Tom Hanks
- Rita Wilson
- Idris Elba
- Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund on Game of Thrones
- James Bond Quantom of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko
- Matthew Broderick’s sister, Janet Broderick
Politicians and Spouses
- U.K. health minister Nadine Dorries
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
- Spanish Minister of Equality Irene Montero
- French Minister of Culture Franck Riester
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
- Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri
- Catalan regional leader Quim Torra
- Catalan deputy head of government Pere Aragonés
- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez
- Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton
- Vice President of Iran for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar
- Iranian Parliament members Mojtaba Zolnour and Mahmoud Sadeghi
- Iranian deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi
- Morteza Rahmanzadeh, mayor of Tehran’s 13th district
- Mohamad Reza Ghadir, Iranian head of coronavirus management in Qom
- Iranian diplomat Hadi Khosroshahi, as well as Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi both died after testing positive
- Fabio Wajngarten, the Brazilian president’s press secretary
Athletes and sports figures
- Anonymous New York Yankees minor league player
- Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
- Cleveland State women’s basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier
- Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood
- Real Madrid power forward Trey Thompkins
- Anonymous Colonial Athletic Association official
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
- Chelsea winger Callum-Hudson-Odoi
- Troyes AC striker Hyun-Jun Suk
- Hannover defender Timo Hübers
- Paderborn defender Luca Kilian
- Valencia defenders Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala
- Three anonymous Valencia players
- From Italian soccer club UC Sampdoria: Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Fabio Depaoli, Manolo Gabbiadini, Morten Thorsby, Omar Colley
- From Italy’s Fiorentina: Dušan Vlahović, Germán Pezzella, Patrick Cutrone
- Juventus defender Daniele Rugani
- Swiss Football Association President Dominique Blanc
- Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis
- Unidentified Seattle Dragons player
- Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria
- Russian cyclist Dmitry Strakhov
Other public Figures
- Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge
- Chilean writer and journalist Luis Sepúlveda
- Australian TV journalist Richard Wilkins
This post has been updated.
