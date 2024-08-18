Coroner confirms one dead after Greenville County, South Carolina, collision
Prosecutors said the flight attendants took advantage of their "Known Crewmember" statuses to get through airport security.
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A Chilliwack, B.C., woman has been arrested over what police are describing as racially offensive content she shared via social media.
The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg
A prosecutor said the couple worked together to ‘systematically plan and execute the rape of a young woman who trusted them’.
Body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Victoria Lee, a 25-year-old Asian woman whose brother had called 911 for medical assistance during her mental health crisis, was released Friday by New Jersey authorities.
The state’s attorney called the teen a “completely innocent victim in this senseless tragedy.”
High-end Toronto grocer Pusateri's Fine Foods is consolidating its operations into one location and shuttering all other branches after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.According to the appointed insolvency trustee, Albert Gelman Inc., the grocer filed assignments in bankruptcy Tuesday for its locations in Bayview Village, Yorkville, Little Italy and Pusateri's Kitchen in North York, which operates as the warehouse and kitchen supplying in-house branded products to other branches.CBC Toro
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
"I had to have a male cosigner just for a checking account pre-1974."
Adrian Sanchez-Radilla, 26, was found guilty in a jury trial of first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault for a May 2022 shooting.
Stormchaser Mark Robinson speaks with a Home Hardware employee caught inside the building when a tornado struck. Here's what he had to say about the terrifying experience.
Some residents of a Kensington Market building in Toronto are still out of their homes after a roof collapse caused the city to demolish part of the structure. Some adjacent tenants weren’t able to return either because the power was still cut off. Sean O’Shea reports.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — It was strange and surprising when Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord landed at an airfield near El Paso, Texas in July, but the story of how he got there is now growing into a scandal that threatens top figures in Mexico’s ruling party.
The video references ABC's long-running Thursday night Shonda Rhimes programming, calling the Democratic candidate "TGIT-coded" The post Kerry Washington Shares TikToker Arguing ‘Scandal’ Prepped America for Kamala Harris: ‘In Shonda We Trust’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The inmate denies involvement in the deaths of wife Laci and their unborn baby in a new documentary, out Aug. 20
The driver, described as a man in his 50s, later abandoned his car and then fled on foot, police say.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bipartisan package of 10 bills that aims to crack down on smash-and-grab robberies and property crimes, making it easier to go after repeat shoplifters and auto thieves and increase penalties for those running professional reselling schemes.
For the first time, Canada's two main railway companies - Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City - are on the verge of a simultaneous labor stoppage that could inflict billions of dollars' worth of economic damage. Contract talks between the Teamsters union and the companies usually take place a year apart, but in 2022, after the federal government introduced new rules on fatigue, CN requested a year-long extension to its existing deal rather than negotiate a new one. The Teamsters represent around 10,000 members who work as locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers and rail traffic controllers at the two companies in Canada.
An Idaho man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in California more than 50 years ago, authorities said. DNA evidence led investigators to identify Michael Eugene Mullen, 75, as a suspect in the death of Nina “Nadine” Fischer in 1973, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. Mullen was arrested near Salmon, Idaho, on Wednesday, and he is being held in jail while awaiting extradition to California.
The Republican, who was expelled from the US Congress, faces multiple charges alleging fraud and misuse of campaign funds.