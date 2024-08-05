Coroner confirms pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle at Wren High School
The Anderson County Office of the Coroner responded to a crash in Piedmont, South Carolina.
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year.
Flash Shelton says he consults daily with property owners and averages three encounters with squatters across the country each month
“This is when they start policing our bodies.”
An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening while arresting a man downtown wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W.The officer recognized the suspect, Javell Jackson, 30, while outside, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price said in a news conference Sunday.Jackson was wanted on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting on Dec. 3, 2023 near Church Street and Front St. W, police said. He also faced s
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.
An Illinois deputy sheriff who killed a woman in her own home is part of what law enforcement officials and experts call America’s legion of “wandering officers” who drift from police department to police department – sometimes even after having been fired, forced to resign or convicted of a crime.
The man who was lit on fire in an alleged assault in Surrey, B.C., on Friday continues to be treated for serious injuries, his family says.Rahat Rao, originally from Pakistan, was identified by family as the victim in the public attack. Rao is the owner of SNS Currency Exchange near Surrey Central station, and has been living in the city for more than 30 years.His brother-in-law Munir Riasat confirmed his identity to CBC News on Sunday, adding that Rao remains in hospital for serious burns after
Police released new images Sunday of the suspects involved in the killing of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor. The 37-year-old was fatally shot in Los Angeles in May after confronting three people who were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. On Sunday, police released surveillance images from the incident, showing the three individuals suspected in Wactor's death and the car they fled in.
A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.
The flight attendant involved in an incident that led to Terrell Davis’ removal from a United Airlines plane in handcuffs “is no longer employed” and the NFL Hall of Famer’s “no fly” ban has been lifted, the airline told CNN Tuesday.
VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.
The judge in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial has blasted prosecutors’ “egregious” misconduct, which last month led to the case being dismissed — and the judge saying it cannot be filed again. In a 21-page ruling this week, District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer took the prosecution to task for “intentionally and deliberately” withholding evidence from Baldwin’s legal team, ...
Almost 35 years after a Saanich teenager plotted the murder of his mother and grandmother, his day parole has been extended — and a second accomplice has been granted full parole.Darren Gowan (who previously went by the last name Huenemann), now 51, was 18 years old when he orchestrated the double homicide with the help of two classmates. In 1990 Derik Lord, then 17, and David Muir, then 16, carried out the murders of Sharon Huenemann, 47, and her mother Doris Leatherbarrow, 69, at Leatherbarrow
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Sunday released photos of a vehicle and suspects involved in the fatal shooting of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor in May.
Educators in Oklahoma are refusing a state order to incorporate the Bible into their lesson plans, setting up an inevitable showdown with the start of the school year just weeks away. Ryan Walters, the state superintendent of public instruction, last week released guidelines to schools for how they should be integrating the Bible into classrooms, saying educators who…
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.
A post-mortem examination found the 19-year-old died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height.
For four years, an obscure election denialist named Mark Mendlovitz tried hawking a story that Doug Emhoff’s first marriage ended because he had an affair. Media outlets, he claimed in an exclusive interview with the Daily Beast, refused to run it.On Saturday, the Daily Mail broke the story, publishing a piece that alleged the second gentleman cheated on his first wife, Kerstin, with Najen Naylor, a teacher at their children’s school—and got her pregnant. Shortly after, Emhoff confirmed the accu
HINTON, Alta. — Comrades of a firefighter from Calgary who died while on duty in Jasper National Park stood on the sides of a roadway on Sunday morning as a procession mourning his loss rode by.