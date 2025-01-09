Coroner: Elderly man dies from suspected hypothermia in Hamilton County
Coroner: Elderly man dies from suspected hypothermia in Hamilton County
Coroner: Elderly man dies from suspected hypothermia in Hamilton County
Jordan Scarfino's video has gone viral, amassing more than 20.1 million views and 45,000 comments
The woman was eventually found by a Good Samaritan who called police, Ohio officers said
Jennaleah “Jenna” Hin was reported missing on Dec. 30, and the search for the "beautiful" and "deeply loved" teen made headlines
After Boss' death in 2022, Holker — whose new memoir details her own difficult childhood and healing journey — learned her husband was struggling with painful demons
John Bennet's weekly tradition with his 2-year-old Lyla highlights the importance of being present in a child's life
The pair married in May 2008 and share three children
For more than two decades, Madison Vaughan has built a sweet relationship with her longtime mailman, Tim, highlighting the importance of community
The Sussex kids featured in an Instagram tribute to Meghan's beloved beagle, Guy.
"I was shocked. She doesn’t even need a car—she lives with my parents and works remotely," the woman writes in a Reddit post
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they cycled on a rural New Jersey road pleaded not guilty to the indictment Tuesday after turning down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison.
A "violent predator" who groomed a 15-year-old girl online has been jailed for trying to murder her in the street. Ellis Dismore, 24, was sentenced to 43 years in prison at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday for attempted murder and more than 20 other offences against young girls. Cleveland Police said Dismore, from Middlesbrough, had sent threatening and disturbing voice messages to members of the girl's family after he had groomed her online.
Meagan Ann Dixon, 44, is charged with murder, child endangerment and multiple counts of cruelty to animals in connection to the slayings.
Rebecca Westergaard Rigney was reportedly attacked by pigs "roaming" near her home during the holidays, according to reports
Shannon Wayne Agofsky and Len Davis both filed emergency petitions prevent their death sentences from being commuted to life in prison without parole.
Police believe Herb Baumeister targeted gay men and buried at least 25 victims on $1 million Indiana estate in the 1990s
There are mental health concerns for the accused in the Boxing Day death of a nine-year-old girl, his lawyer noted Wednesday as the Calgary man made his first court appearance.Duane Arlen John Nepoose, 30, is accused of fleeing police in a stolen minivan after robbing a pharmacy in the southwest community of Millrise around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. After the minivan weaved through traffic while speeding, Nepoose blew through a red light and crashed into two vehicles at Macleod Trail and Southland D
2 people were found dead inside the landing gear of a JetBlue airplane that landed Monday evening at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The 'Lord of the Rings' star has two children with his longtime love
Instead of dictating how his son should make amends, Forseth empowered Lincoln to figure out how to make things right.
Aiden Pleterski, the self-styled "crypto king" accused in Ontario of defrauding investors out of tens of millions of dollars, has been arrested and faces multiple charges in an alleged case of intimate partner violence, CBC News has learned.A charge sheet filed in a Newmarket, Ont., court shows police arrested Pleterski, 26, on Monday. He faces seven new charges, including assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats, in connection with a series of alleged incidents all involving a woman i