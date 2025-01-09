Coroner: Elderly man dies from suspected hypothermia in Hamilton County

Sky News

A "violent predator" who groomed a 15-year-old girl online has been jailed for trying to murder her in the street. Ellis Dismore, 24, was sentenced to 43 years in prison at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday for attempted murder and more than 20 other offences against young girls. Cleveland Police said Dismore, from Middlesbrough, had sent threatening and disturbing voice messages to members of the girl's family after he had groomed her online.