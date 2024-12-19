Coroner gift card scam

Latest Stories
The door is open for Musk's DOGE to achieve a quick win: Slashing billions of dollars in fraud in federal programs like Medicare
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's tech backgrounds could equip them with the skills to slash fraud in government programs, but they'll need to invest.
- The Daily Beast
Shutdown Looms After Trump ‘Blindsided’ by ‘President Elon Musk’
Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews
Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa
- Hello!
Prince William and Princess Kate release heartfelt family Christmas card in royal first
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching family photo to mark the festive season
- CBC
Trudeau gave a speech to the Liberals' holiday party — but Freeland stole the show
On the day the House of Commons adjourned for the holidays, hundreds of Liberals packed the annual caucus party to hear what could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's last public speech until the new year — but many partygoers left the event talking about another star guest.Wearing Liberal red, the now-former finance minister Chrystia Freeland strode into the gathering in Ottawa's Rogers Centre with her son and husband.The ballroom was already full of party members, staff members and ministers wh
- CBC
Saint John boy goes home in T-shirt after school bolts locker closed
Molly Burgess knew something had happened to her 11-year-old son as soon as she saw him.He had just arrived home from school and was visibly upset. His face was red and he burst into tears. She took him into her arms and realized he was very cold and wet. Mark had left school last Tuesday wearing only a T-shirt and his indoor shoes. His jacket, hat, winter boots and backpack were all left in his locker at Barnhill Memorial School, a middle school on Saint John's west side. According to Environme
- CBC
B.C. police officer dies by suicide after being charged with sexual assault
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
- Yahoo Life
Sydney Sweeney exposes cruel posts about her bikini photo. She's not the only one speaking out.
Photos of Sydney Sweeney wearing a bikini recently went viral. Then she hit back at body shamers.
- The Independent
‘Drunk’ cruise passenger dies after staff detained him over violent outburst and injected sedative, family claims
35-year-old guest was on Royal Caribbean cruise with fiancé and son
- HuffPost
Elon Musk Posts Racist Images In Response To Elizabeth Warren's Call For Ethics Standards
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
- Cosmo
Miley Cyrus wears a brown faux fur coat and umm, nothing else...
Miley Cyrus shared a photo on Instagram wearing absolutely nothing save for an Alexander McQueen camel shearling stole wool peacoat that nailed two big trends.
- HuffPost
Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'
The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."
- BuzzFeed
My Boyfriend And I Were Falling In Love. Then He Hit Me With A Deal Breaker I Never Saw Coming.
"I put my head in my hands and started to cry. We had never gotten too in-depth about the religions of our families — and now I see we should have."
- Hello!
Princess Lilibet is cousin Princess Charlotte's double in sweet floral dress
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet was her cousin Princess Charlotte's double in sweet floral dress for the Sussex family Christmas card alongside her brother Prince Archie
- USA TODAY
Incredible video shows shark feasting on crocodile in Australia
Alice Bedwell said she was at Town Beach in Australia when she recorded dramatic video of the encounter between the two powerful animals.
- People
Kate Beckinsale Impressively Balances on a Step Ladder in Towering Boots While Decorating Her Christmas Tree
Who needs Christmas slippers when you can wear towering combat boots?
- The Daily Beast
Biden Slaps Down Trump and Explains the Mystery Drones
President Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first public comments about recent reports of unexplained drone sightings in the northeast. Asked by reporters what was behind the drones, Biden answered: “Nothing nefarious, apparently, but they’re checking it all out.” He added that authorities are “following this closely,” but so far there is “no sense of danger.” Biden’s comments were the latest effort from his administration to reassure the public about the sightings. Lawmakers have called on the fede
- CBC
Trump starts a victory dance over Canada border moves
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been roasting Canada like a maple-glazed ham in recent days. But amid all the sizzle in his punchlines, some less-noticed messages might have more meat on them.The running gag about Canada as a 51st state is clearly generating a torrent of yuk-yuks on Fox News and indignation from his critics.But new statements from his transition team, his campaign, his press secretary and Capitol Hill Republicans could ultimately point to a more hopeful development for Can
- InStyle
Prince Andrew Might "Do a Prince Harry" and Leave England Amid King Charles Drama
And there's already a short list of countries that he might go to.
- BuzzFeed
Your Grandkids May Be Afraid To Tell You This, But We're Not. You Need To Stop Saying These Phrases To Them.
"Sometimes, unintentional or even well-meaning comments from grandma and grandpa can 'create an environment where grandkids feel uncomfortable or insecure.'"