Coroner identifies 16-year-old MS Coast high school student who died after shooting

A teenager found shot early Monday died this week at a hospital in Mobile, the Harrison County Coroner said.

Terrence Young Jr., 16, of Gulfport, was taken off life support on Tuesday, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said.

Police responded to a call at at 12:04 a.m. Monday. Officers found Young inside a car “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a news release said.

Authorities rushed him to Memorial Hospital and later transferred him to USA Hospital in Mobile, where he died. Young had been in critical condition since the shooting, authorities said.

Switzer said authorities will bring Young back to Mississippi for an autopsy. He died of a single gunshot wound, Switzer said. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Young was a student at Gulfport High School and played football, Switzer said.

Police said Tuesday they had made no arrests.