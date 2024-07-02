Coroner identifies 24-year-old swimmer found dead in southern Indiana lake

CBC

Waterloo Coun. Julie Wright says she had a firework shot at her intentionally on Monday night.Wright says she was returning home from the Canada Day drone show in Waterloo Park when she says she was shot in the face with a firework "intentionally.""I am a little singed, but not significantly injured. I was shot at multiple times and hit once," Wright wrote on the social media website X."This firework insanity has to stop."Waterloo regional police responded to Wright on X and said the service tak