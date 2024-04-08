Coroner identifies Fresno man killed in five-car crash near Woodward Park. He was 20

The man killed in a five-car crash in north Fresno was identified on Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Huy Nguyen Truong, 20, of Fresno died in the crash about 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of Friant Road and Audubon Drive, the coroner’s office said.

Police said he was driving a four-door car south on Friant Road near Woodward Park and may have run a red light before striking an SUV.

Three other cars that were stopped at the light were also struck during the collision, police said.

Truong was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said. Three other people had complaints of pain.