Coroner identifies man in homicide in Anderson County
The Anderson County coroner says the man who died was 31-year-old Shaveze Kirshun Hampton-Finley.
The Anderson County coroner says the man who died was 31-year-old Shaveze Kirshun Hampton-Finley.
A nearly five decade long search is now over, officials reveal the identity of a missing man found frozen in a cave along the Appalachian trail.
"He carried this secret with him for so long and died without ever having told anyone. It must have haunted him."
Gangs are still a significant reality in US prisons. But most inmates say that their power has been watered down, and they no longer rule facilities with an iron fist.
Flowers have been left in the street where the bodies of three children and man were found.
Karolina Zurawska, 41, also faces an attempted murder charge and will appear before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Monday
A Saskatchewan provincial court judge is preparing to deliver a crucial decision in a fatal impaired driving case, in which the defence argues the driver's Charter rights were violated.Taylor Kennedy was at the wheel of the vehicle that struck nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon in September 2021. Maurice was taken to hospital where she died.Kennedy is now charged with impaired driving causing death.At provincial court in Saskatoon on Friday, Kennedy's defence team continued arguments th
Two dogs believed to have been involved in an attack on a woman earlier this month have been found, and one person has been arrested, Regina police say.Officers were called about a dog attack around Third Avenue and Cameron Street, in the city's North Central neighbourhood, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 19, the Regina Police Service previously said.Police said the woman was walking her dogs when she was chased by the two other dogs and then attacked.Their investigation found a man and a woman arrive
When a husband and wife decided to date together, they met a woman 16 years younger. The throuple never matched on priorities because of the age gap.
Five current and former Nelson, B.C. police officers have filed a Charter challenge against the Office of the Attorney General after a personal phone and group chat search was carried out, during an investigation into allegedly racist and inappropriate WhatsApp messages.The challenge, filed on Aug. 22, comes as the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), which falls under the attorney general, has scheduled a disciplinary hearing into the WhatsApp message matter. The investigation wa
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.
Kellee Speakman is a 50-year-old teacher who moved from California to Texas in 2022 in search of "freedom," but she only stayed four months.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with “special cruelty.”
The con artist will reportedly show off her dance moves as she joins the popular reality TV competition
"It really makes me feel supported and loved."
Fifteen women filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that Dr. John Hoefs coerced them to expose their breasts under the guise of legitimate medical treatment and in several instances groped them while examining them for conditions related to their liver.
HONOLULU (AP) — Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors on Saturday night in Hawaii, police said. The shooter was also fatally shot by a resident, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
"[He] had been having affairs online for years."
"I'll never tell my wife, but I regularly fantasize about her mom..."
The resounding impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to neuter an obstruction charge used in Jan. 6 cases will face fresh scrutiny Wednesday when a rioter’s resentencing tests whether prison terms in such cases must be reduced. Since the high court’s June decision, scores of rioters have asked judges to push back or reconsider already-imposed…
He appeared on episodes of the beloved teen drama and numerous other hit TV shows of the late ’90s and early 2000s The post Obi Ndefo, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Actor Who Lost Both Legs After Hit-and-Run, Dies at 51 appeared first on TheWrap.