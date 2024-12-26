Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Pickens County on Christmas

CBC

A 51-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in North York earlier this month, Toronto police say. The victim, 69-year-old Mariano De-Marco, was killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 9. Police said a parking officer found De-Marco at around 4 a.m., with a gunshot wound and no vital signs lying in a driveway on Fairholme Avenue, in the area of Lawrence Avenue W. and Allen Road. At the time, police said they believed the shooting was targeted. On T