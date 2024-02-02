Coroner identifies three Boise-area men who died in hangar collapse at airport

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The names of the three men killed during Wednesday’s building collapse at the Boise Airport airfield were released by the Ada County Coroner’s Office on Friday morning.

The three victims are 59-year-old Craig Durrant of Boise, 24-year-old Mariano Coc Och of Nampa and 32-year-old Mario Sontay Tzi of Nampa.

All three men were pronounced dead at the scene, with traumatic blunt force injuries as the cause.

Boise Police and Fire received a call of a collapsed structure near Rickenbacker and Luke streets at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Boise Fire Operations Chief Aaron Hummel. The structure was a partly constructed steel building that was to become a new hangar for Jackson Jet Center.

The Ada County Coroner was dispatched at 7:14 p.m., according to the release, and all three individuals were pronounced dead between 8:30 and 8:35 p.m.

Nine other people were injured during the structure collapse, and at least five were listed in critical condition that night. Boise Fire has said it won’t provide updates on the injured people.