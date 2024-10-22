Coroner identifies victim who died in head-on crash
A driver has died after a head-on crash in Greenville County, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his
More than a year after Hamas and other armed groups launched their terror attack against Israel, Shirel Golan became their latest victim. She died by suicide on Sunday.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house, when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.
Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read
Penny Busch, 62, was allegedly strangled by her younger sister Jamie Busch, per police
Two separate searches are underway after two men went missing hundreds of kilometres apart in northeast B.C.RCMP say one of the missing is Sam Benastick, 20, who failed to return from a 10-day camping trip in Redfern-Keily Park, a remote provincial park about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John. He was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17.The other missing person is Jim Barnes, who was last seen on Oct. 18 when he went grouse hunting with his dog near Groundbirch Forest
A police officer's daughter has been jailed for three years after posting sexual images of his ex-lover on an escort site in an act of revenge. Eleanor Brown, 24, "conspired" with her sister Sophie and her mother Sarah - both ex-police officers - to create a fake profile of the woman on the site, Leeds Crown Court heard. Brown had held a grudge against her victim since she was a teenager after her father Geoff had a short-lived affair with her in 2012, the court was told.
Though he is provided with a straw mat, Matthew says he prefers to sleep on the concrete floor of his cell in the maximum-security wing of Singapore’s Changi Prison.
While imprisoned at FCI Danbury, Bannon has worked as an orderly in the prison library, making sure books were properly put away
A woman who was missing after her home was washed away in a mudslide in Coquitlam, B.C., on Saturday has been found dead, police say.Coquitlam RCMP said a search and rescue crew found the body of the 57-year-old woman on Sunday evening. "This is a deeply tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a statement Monday. Police said they were called to a slide along Quarry Road, on the southern edge of Pinecone Burke Provincial Park, at about
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine court has convicted and sentenced to life 17 Islamic militants for kidnapping for ransom 21 people, including European tourists and Asian workers, from a dive resort in Malaysia more than two decades ago, officials said Monday.
A convicted drug dealer faces up to 20 years in prison for smashing his cell phone at Kennedy Airport after FBI agents who seized it with a warrant handed it back to him so he could call his wife. Julian Gonzalez, who beat a Manhattan federal drug dealing case in 2016 after a witness vanished, had his luck run out Friday when a federal jury in Brooklyn found him guilty of attempted obstruction ...
FALL CITY, WASH. (AP) — Law enforcement officials found five people killed in a shooting inside a home southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a group of armed people harassing hurricane relief workers in a remote Tennessee community last weekend, a sheriff said Wednesday as a man in North Carolina appeared in court for allegedly threatening aid workers in that state.
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court.
Steven Ling raped and murdered Joanne Tulip in Northumberland in 1997, stabbing her 60 times.
A Japanese police chief on Monday apologized in person to Iwao Hakamada for his decades-long suffering that started from an overbearing investigation and wrongful conviction that had kept him on death row until last month, when he was acquitted in a retrial. The 88-year-old Hakamada, a former boxer, was acquitted by the Shizuoka District Court, which said police and prosecutors had collaborated to fabricate and plant evidence against him, and forced him to confess with violent, hourslong closed interrogations. Shizuoka Prefectural Police chief Takayoshi Tsuda on Monday visited Hakamada at his home and offered an apology in person.