Coroner identifies woman who died after being hit by semi on I-71

The 24 star's parents separated when he was a toddler, and for the first decade and a half of his life, he didn't have a relationship with his father, who died on 20 June at the age of 88. "Me and my dad really got to know each other after I left home at 15," the actor told The Sunday Times. "My parents split when I was three and my mum, sister and I moved to Canada," he shared. "I didn't live with my dad. I would see him at Christmas and for a couple of weeks in the summer.