Coroner IDs 75-year-old Idaho pedestrian killed by car. She was in a crosswalk, ISP says

A 75-year-old woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Mountain Home on Tuesday night.

Nancy Turnbull, a resident of Mountain Home, was in a crosswalk along American Legion Boulevard at the intersection with North 14th Street East, according to a press release from Idaho State Police. A Subaru Forester, driven by an 86-year-old woman from Grand View, was traveling eastbound along the boulevard and struck Turnbull, the release said.

Turnbull sustained serious injuries and was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, were she succumbed to her injuries the next day, according to a new release from Ada County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Forester was not injured, ISP wrote.

“Traffic on American Legion Boulevard was blocked for approximately three-and-a-half hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene,” ISP wrote in the release.

The coroner determined the manner of death was an accident, however the situation is still under investigation by ISP.