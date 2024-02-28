Coroner raises concern over indefinite jail terms after man's death

IPP sentences were scrapped in 2012 due to concerns about their use

A coroner has raised concerns about the mental health of offenders serving indefinite sentences after a man died.

Matthew Price took his own life while on licence under an imprisonment for public protection (IPP) sentence 10 years after his release from jail.

John Hobson said Mr Price's mental health "had been adversely affected" by the continuing impact of the sentence.

The Ministry of Justice said it was taking action to help IPP offenders "move on with their lives".

IPPs were introduced in 2005 for serious offenders whose crimes did not merit a life sentence, but were abolished in 2012 due to inconsistencies in their application.

According to government data, as of 30 September 2023 there were 1,269 prisoners still serving an IPP who had never been released, while many more were still living on licence following their release.

Under current legislation, once released an offender must wait 10 years before becoming eligible to apply to have their licence terminated, though under the proposed Victims and Prisoners Bill that would be cut to three years.

If approved the changes would be applied retrospectively, meaning licences would immediately end for around 1,800 rehabilitated offenders.

Mr Price, 48, who spent three years in jail after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, died on 16 June 2023 when he was hit by a train at Cottingley Railway Station. His death was recorded as a suicide.

At the time of his death he had initiated the process of making an application to have his licence terminated, with his review due to be heard in November 2023, the inquest heard.

In a prevention of future deaths report sent to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, the coroner said: "Matthew's mental well-being had been adversely affected over a significant period of time by the continuing impact of serving an [IPP].

"He was especially anxious that seeking help in respect of his mental health could impact negatively when making an application to discharge the sentence further to its imposition in 2010."

Mr Hobson also noted that in 2023 the government had rejected calls to resentence offenders still in custody under the terms of an IPP, and a subsequent report by the Independent Monitoring Boards which spoke of the "increased hopelessness" of those affected.

He went on to say that as a consequence of undertaking Mr Price's inquest "the on-going wellbeing of those serving IPP sentences, be that in prison estate or in the community, is a matter of concern to me".

He said: "The Ministry of Justice is fully apprised of the IPP context and whilst matters have been raised by the IMB I am concerned that specific focus upon the welfare of individuals living in the community should be appraised by those who may be able to take appropriate steps to further support an evidently vulnerable section of society."

Responding to the report, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Matthew Price.

"We have taken decisive action to curtail licence periods to give rehabilitated people the opportunity to move on with their lives and have mental health support in place for IPP offenders living in the community who are at risk of self-harm or suicide."

