Coroner releases name of driver who died after crashing into tree in Pickens County
Coroner releases name of driver who died after crashing into tree in Pickens County
Coroner releases name of driver who died after crashing into tree in Pickens County
Officials: Car crashes into person walking in Anderson County road, killing them
Body-camera footage released by the Fontana Police Department shows an officer being put in a headlock during a traffic stop in Yucaipa by a man whom authorities have identified as Alan Metka.
The Salehs of Toronto say: "[Canada] is no longer liveable or a desirable place to be, at least not like it used to be."
"When I told my SUPER religious grandma, all the color drained from her face. She closed the photo album and put it away, and we didn't talk about it again until I was in my 30s. Even then, I could tell it made her uncomfortable. She'd never believed in anything supernatural before, but she believed me."
Rebecca Joynes is facing trial on several counts of sexual activity with a child and doing so as a person in a position of trust
"Literally 15 seconds before walking down the aisle, the bride texted this to the guy sitting next to me..."
A Florida sheriff’s office publicly released bodycam footage from a deputy who fatally shot a Black airman in his home last week, and disputed claims from the victim’s family that the deputy had gone to the wrong apartment.
Alexa Bartell was killed when a rock was thrown through her window as she drove
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of violence.Rows of people wearing shirts with the message "justice for Bella" sat in an Edmonton courtroom Friday as a recording of a young girl's voice began.The last victim impact statement from family members of seven-year-old Bella Desrosiers came from her little sister, who was just four when her sibling was stabbed in their bedroom on May 18, 2020.She was there as Desrosiers was attacked by David Moss, and had to run from the room as the girls'
"My mother-in-law told me, 'I’m booking it [the shower] at this venue, and if you don’t like what I have planned, too bad.'"
Families raced to gather their possessions from a Portage Avenue apartment building on Friday morning. Residents said the notice to evacuate came on short notice leaving them with few options.
One of the city's oldest and most affluent neighbourhoods — Baby Point — could get a new name, as part of an ongoing city review that may designate the neighbourhood a Heritage Conservation District (HCD).Local resident David Rainsberry has been lobbying the city and his local councillor, Gord Perks (Parkdale—High Park), to have the name changed.The Baby family, after which the neighbourhood is named, owned slaves in the late 1700s and early 1800s and so, he says, is not worthy of being memorial
“Bystanders held (the man) until officers arrived,” police said.
Philadelphia’s head of LGBT affairs and her husband were arrested by a state trooper Saturday, in what the mayor is calling a “very concerning,” interaction, according to a video circulating on social media, which was confirmed by police.
The South Dakota governor made other confessions in "No Going Back," including that she'd shot one of her dogs.
Conway also slammed this approach by the former president's legal team as a "fiasco."
Matilda has been staying with her dad, Tom Pelphrey, while he works on the East Coast, Cuoco previously told PEOPLE
The Georgia woman’s body was found in her burning apartment in 2001, investigators say.
Whoopi Goldberg has been married three times. Her last marriage, to Lyle Trachtenberg, ended in divorce in 1995 one year after they tied the knot
The victim worked for the same “major company” for 30 years, authorities said.