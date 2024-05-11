Coroner releases name of driver who died after crashing into tree in Pickens County

CBC

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of violence.Rows of people wearing shirts with the message "justice for Bella" sat in an Edmonton courtroom Friday as a recording of a young girl's voice began.The last victim impact statement from family members of seven-year-old Bella Desrosiers came from her little sister, who was just four when her sibling was stabbed in their bedroom on May 18, 2020.She was there as Desrosiers was attacked by David Moss, and had to run from the room as the girls'