Coroner releases name of victim killed in Greenville crash
Khadafi Keenan Fagan-Pierre had just opened the door of a black BMW on the driveway of his home when he saw a Gatineau police cruiser make a U-turn.It was Sunday morning, April 14. Two officers stepped out. One questioned him: "Is this your car?"He said no. It was his father's car, after all. The father, who lives across the river in Ottawa, regularly lends his 2010 BMW E60 535 to his 31-year-old son."Well, whose car is it?" an officer asked next. Fagan-Pierre, who is Black and lives primarily w
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Netherlands’ contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest who was dramatically expelled from the competition hours before the grand finale will likely be charged for making illegal threats, Swedish police said Monday. Joost Klein had failed to perform at two dress rehearsals on Friday and the organizer, the European Broadcasting Union said that police were investigating a complaint by "a female member of the production crew” at the competition in the Swedish city of M
Rebecca Joynes, 30, denies six sex offences involving two teenage boys.
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Makayla Zanae Roxburgh-Carpino in north Toronto, police say.The 27-year-old Vaughan man was arrested and appeared in court for a bail hearing on Sunday, police said in a news release.Officers were initially called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire.They found Roxburgh-Carpino with gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead
A horrible tragedy has forever altered the lives of two families in the Indian city of Prayagraj.
Months before his arrest in Russia, U.S. Army soldier Gordon Black made a surprise video call from his overseas tour in South Korea to his 6-year-old daughter in Texas. Instead of a normal chat, however, his daughter and wife witnessed a fight break out between Black and his Russian girlfriend that became bloody, said his wife, Megan. Screaming turned to violence, with his girlfriend clawing at his face.
Police are hunting two suspects after the body of a South Korean national was found in a plastic barrel filled with cement that had been dumped in a reservoir in Pattaya.
A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal slashing in downtown Toronto over the weekend, according to police.The 50-year-old Toronto man was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday morning, police said in a news release.Jamie Richardson, 50, died after he was slashed in the neck with a makeshift weapon during an attack near the corner of Dalhousie and Shuter streets just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police say.Richardson had just left a cl
Police say a woman and dog fought off a man who tried sexually assaulting her for 20 minutes. Woman's dog bit the suspect in the face during the brawl.
A TikTok account with the video of John McEntee, a senior adviser to "Project 2025," captioned the clip as "just a joke."
She stole from mail she was meant to deliver on her route in New York, feds say.
Ángel Maturino Reséndiz admitted to killing nine people, but DNA evidence linked him to more bodies. A new episode of 'People Magazine Investigates' goes inside the case
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that 35-year-old Courtney Williams was found dead on May 9
Nearly 40 years ago human remains were found on a beach in St. Johns County, Florida. This week, authorities identified those remains as a woman who was last seen by her family in 1968.
A northeastern Alberta city is cracking down on aggressive panhandling, illegal encampments and anti-social behaviour.Cold Lake, a city of roughly 16,000 people 295 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, said in a news release this month that the number of transient and unhoused people has recently increased alongside "the brazenness and severity of the vagrancy."The city says it is working with the RCMP to ramp up ticketing and charges focusing on repeat offenders.Craig Copeland, the mayor of Cold L
OTTAWA — As his criminal trial got underway, "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King pleaded not guilty to a list of nine charges related to the major protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa. King was involved in a convoy that saw hundreds of big-rig trucks and other vehicles roll into Ottawa two years ago to protest COVID-19 public health measures. He offered his plea in court wearing a black suit, with about a dozen supporters in the benches behind him. The Crown says King presented himself as an o
The planned demolition of a key portion of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is set to begin Monday evening after inclement weather, including lightning, forced the operation to be postponed over the weekend.
The injured children were taken to a hospital, authorities said.
Melody Felicano Johnson, who admitted to putting bleach in her husband's coffee pot, will serve three years of probation
The man and woman were in the process of getting a divorce, police said.