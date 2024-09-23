Coroner rules out pleasure cruiser's involvement in Bournemouth drowning deaths

A coroner has ruled a pleasure cruiser was not involved in a "causative or contributory" way following the death's of two young people who drowned off Bournemouth beach last year.

Joe Abbess, 17, and 12-year-old Sunnah Khan died after they were thought to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the Dorset seaside resort on 31 May, while eight other people were treated by paramedics.

Dorset Belle, a pleasure cruiser that ran trips from Bournemouth Pier, was impounded and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths.

But after consulting an expert, Dorset Police decided the boat's movement did not contribute to creating dangerous sea conditions and said the arrested man would face no further action.

Coroner Rachael Griffin said the Dorset Belle was not a factor in their deaths.

"It would be speculative to link that boat to the deaths but also it's important that within the evidence there may be reference to previous incidents," she said, during a pre-inquest review.

"There is no evidence that the boat was previously involved in previous incidents, again that is speculative to say it was."

On behalf of Sunnah's family, Dr Anton Van Dellen told the hearing his client is "very grateful" to South West Ambulance Service for their efforts to save their daughter's life.

Harriet Short, representing Joe's family, had a similar message.

"Mrs Abbess wishes to record in open court her gratitude to the emergency services, South West Ambulance Service, the air ambulance and the RNLI, who attended for her son on that tragic day," she said.

A previous hearing was told a rip current tide had led to the deaths of the two youngsters.

The full inquest into their deaths is to start on Tuesday.