Coroner's inquest into death of Toronto teen Sammy Yatim resumes today

TORONTO — A coroner's inquest into the death of Sammy Yatim, a Toronto teen who was shot by a police officer on an empty streetcar, resumes today.

The inquest began Friday and heard from Yatim's parents and sister, who urged jurors to recommend more support for families in their situation.

The inquest also heard testimony from the man who drove the streetcar Yatim was on, and jurorsviewed video of the teen's confrontation with police on July 27, 2013.

Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar and holding a small knife when he was shot by then-Const. James Forcillo shortly after midnight.

He was hit by two rounds of shots. Jurors in Forcillo's criminal trial acquitted him of second-degree murder related to the first round of shots, which court heard had killed the teen, but found him guilty of attempted murder related to the second volley.

Forcillo was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

Jurors have been instructed that the inquest is meant to explore issues related to police decision making and best practices in dealing with people in crisis, but not to review the events of that night or Forcillo's potential culpability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

