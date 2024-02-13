Coroner's inquest ordered into 2020 death of worker at N.B. Power's Belledune generating station

Louis Gagnon, 56, died in a work place incident at NB Power's Belledune station on Monday. (submitted/ Maison Funéraire Héritage - image credit)

Louis Gagnon, a married father of three, was killed on Jan. 27, 2020, while working as a contract employee for N.B. Power. (submitted/ Maison Funéraire Héritage)

A coroner's inquest into the death of a worker at N.B. Power's Belledune generating station more than four years ago has been scheduled for next week.

Louis Gagnon, 56, of Petit-Rocher, died on Jan. 27, 2020, after being injured in a workplace incident at the generating station.

The husband and father of three was working as a scaffolder for Sunny Corner Enterprises Inc. at the time, according to his obituary.

An inquest will be held Feb. 20-23 at the Campbellton courthouse, the Department of Justice and Public Safety announced Monday.

Deputy chief coroner Emily Caissy and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Gagnon's death.

The jury will also have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

The Government of New Brunswick has asked that Ottawa allow NB Power to keep burning coal at its Belledune generating station until 2040

Belledune is New Brunswick's last coal-fired power plant and must shut down, or convert to another fuel source, in time for a federal coal phaseout in 2030.

It began generating electricity in 1993 and currently generates about 450 megawatts annually, according to N.B. Power.

Sunny Corner Enterprises Inc. works with industrial clients in power generation, oil, gas and mining. It was contracted to provide construction services at the generating station, N.B. Power officials said at the time.

The New Brunswick Coroner Service is an independent fact-finding agency that may not make any finding of legal responsibility.