Coroner's office confirms deadly camper fire in Anderson County
Officials responded to a deadly camper fire in Anderson County Monday morning.
Officials responded to a deadly camper fire in Anderson County Monday morning.
Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman who was found last week in Mexico, has dashed her family’s hopes of a reunion. Kobayashi, 31, whose disappearance sparked a police investigation before she was found to have voluntarily left the country, told relatives she did not want to return to her home state, according to her family. Her sister, Sydni, posted a statement on her Facebook saying that she and her mother have not physically seen Hannah, but have spoken on the phone with her.
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Filipino death row inmate Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso knelt to pray when officers came to take her to an execution site in May 2015, just a few feet away from her isolation cell on an Indonesian prison island, where a 13-member firing squad was waiting.
Police said the victim was armed when he arrived at the home of an ex-girlfriend. Here’s what we know.
A judge in Las Vegas sentenced a Texas man to 100 years in prison for his role in a two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020 that included the killing of a man in Nevada and a shootout with authorities in Arizona. Christopher McDonnell, 32, pleaded guilty in October to more than 20 felonies including murder, attempted murder, murder conspiracy, weapon charges and being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Clark County District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced him on Friday to a minimum of 100 years in prison, KLAS-TV reported.
Nannie Doss confessed to killing four of her husbands, her mother, sister, two of her children, two of her grandsons, and a mother-in-law over a 27-year killing spree
The front entrance and much of the wall of the RBC branch in Holyrood has been demolished. (Ted Dillon/CBC)The Holyrood branch of the Royal Bank of Canada has been destroyed in what appears to be another smash and grab theft through heavy machinery, residents of the area say."The front of the building is completely gone. You can see right through building from the front … right through to the back window," Tracy Morrell, who works near the scene, told Radio-Canada Tuesday morning.The area of the
Search warrant documents offer some insight into the brazen ways police say drug dealers are plying their trade in one small N.W.T. community.The insights come from sworn statements police gave to obtain search warrants that led to the arrests, charges and seizures in Fort Providence, N.W.T. None of the allegations have been proven in court.Cabin takeoverLast August, police got a call from someone in the community who said four young men she had never met before were living in a cabin she had le
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Filipino woman who was on death row in Indonesia — and was nearly executed by firing squad in 2015 — was moved late Sunday to a female prison in Indonesia’s capital, from where she will be flown back to her home country.
Pedro Luis Ortega, 26, was fatally attacked by his three XL bullies in a neighborhood park on Dec. 13, according to reports
"It turns out that they were not only employees — but also related..."
The Belen teenager has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder following the incident on Saturday, Dec. 14
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI informant is set to plead guilty on Monday to lying about a phony bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter that became central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.
Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a prominent New York attorney and former Manhattan chief assistant district attorney, will represent Mangione
The next episode of People Magazine Investigates details the murders of John Enders, 87, and his girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, 75
Jamie Foxx is recovering after an incident at a restaurant during his birthday dinner Friday left him with stitches.
Have you seen this missing home?
Operations at Canada Post will resume at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the company said, after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered a return to work.
Benjamin and Christina Cotton reportedly pleaded guilty to child torture on Friday, Dec. 13
Video appears to show one of the tankers broken in half and sinking amid a heavy storm, with oil visible in the water.
The remaining five Australians from the infamous “Bali Nine” drug gang are “relieved and happy” to be home after Canberra struck a deal with Jakarta to end their two decades of imprisonment.