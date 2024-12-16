Coroner's office confirms deadly camper fire in Anderson County

CBC

The front entrance and much of the wall of the RBC branch in Holyrood has been demolished. (Ted Dillon/CBC)The Holyrood branch of the Royal Bank of Canada has been destroyed in what appears to be another smash and grab theft through heavy machinery, residents of the area say."The front of the building is completely gone. You can see right through building from the front … right through to the back window," Tracy Morrell, who works near the scene, told Radio-Canada Tuesday morning.The area of the