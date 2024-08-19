Corrections and clarifications

• An article on supporting women in sport (A long way to go, 16 August, p41) muddled the details of Bella Smith and Emma Ross from The Well HQ, a consultancy for female health in sport. Smith is a GP and Ross a sports scientist, not the other way round; also, Ross’s first name was mistakenly given as Ella.

• Two images of beach huts were at Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex, not nearby Frinton-on-Sea (Eyewitness, 6 August, p24).

• Other recently amended articles include:

