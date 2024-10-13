Corrections and clarifications

• An article (Unilever exits Russia after sustained criticism for ‘sponsoring Kremlin’s war’, 11 October, p33) said that the drinks company Diageo had “paused exports to Russia”; in fact, Diageo says it has now exited the country completely.

• Philadelphia is Pennsylvania’s largest city but not the state’s capital as an article said, owing to an editing error (Question Time US Election Special, 10 October, G2, p10). Harrisburg is the capital.

