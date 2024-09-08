Corrections and clarifications

• An article included Hungary among places where lab-grown meat has been banned. Such a ban has been proposed there but not yet adopted (The livestock lobby is waging a war it can’t be allowed to win, 21 August, Journal, p3).

• A picture accompanying an interview with the film-maker and actor Werner Herzog showed Klaus Kinski in Aguirre, the Wrath of God, not in Fitzcarraldo as the caption said (‘I had no career – I had a wild slalom at way too high a speed’, 5 September, G2, p8). This error was in our print edition only.

• Other recently amended articles include:

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.