Corrections and clarifications

• An editorial on the Paris Olympics (In grim geopolitical times, sporting prowess can offer a touch of joie de vivre, 25 July, Journal, p2) said Linford Christie was Britain’s last individual sprint champion in 1992. In fact, Christine Ohuruogu won gold in the 400m at the Beijing Games in 2008.

• Takeru Kobayashi, a champion in competitive eating, can eat 69 hotdogs in 10 minutes, not a mere 50 hotdogs as we said (‘I’m putting a lot of stress on my body’, 24 July, G2, p4).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Asylum seekers stuck in limbo as Cyprus rebuffs calls to act

