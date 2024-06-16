Corrections and clarifications

• An article (‘When will it be enough?’, 8 June, p32) said there was “an international criminal court arrest warrant out for Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu”. The ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has applied for a warrant, but a decision on whether to grant one has yet to be made.

• EasyGroup is not “easyJet’s parent company”; rather, it is the owner of the airline’s brand name (Easy Life band change name in face of lawsuit from easyGroup, 13 June, p15).

• Other recently amended articles include:

How do I register to vote in the 4 July 2024 general election?

Why is a construction union leader demanding the AFL sack its top umpire?

Complete abortion ban in South Carolina more likely after primaries

Eagle attacks, red invaders and a genetic bottleneck: inside the fight to save arctic foxes

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock review – Kirk sacrifices all in the name of bromance

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.