Corrections and clarifications

• A chaebol is a traditional South Korean conglomerate, and as such the word should not have been used to describe the Japanese corporation Orix in an article about South Korea’s growing cultural influence (Welcome to K-world, 6 March, G2, p4). Also, South Korea is now Asia’s fourth-largest economy, not its fifth-largest.

• The French city of Roanne is north-west of Lyon, not north-east (Bon appétit, 23 March, Saturday magazine, p72).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Crucial European Green Deal package staggers to legislative conclusion

Her first visit to wine country was ‘anything but pleasant’. So this Black ex-techie created a community

Are electric cars too heavy for roads, bridges and car parks?

Lula dismays relatives of dictatorship’s victims by ignoring coup anniversary

Disney faces showdown with critics amid calls for strategy shakeup

Ethical shopping on the rise in UK despite cost of living crisis

On the trail of a killer: eight years after Berta Cáceres’ murder is there new hope for justice?

‘I was freaking out’: Walton Goggins on fear, The White Lotus and being a 200-year-old mutant in Fallout

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.