Corrections and clarifications

• John Burnside’s poetry collection Black Cat Bone won the TS Eliot and Forward prizes in 2011, not 2000 as an article stated (Scottish poet and author John Burnside dies aged 69 after illness, 1 June, p28). We said this led to him becoming only one of three poets to have won both prizes for the same book – Jason Allen-Paisant has since become the fourth (in 2023).

• An article said that the 1958 film Dracula, starring Christopher Lee, was the first time that the character had been portrayed with fangs (Dawn of the undead, 1 June, Saturday magazine, p38). In fact this had previously been done in the 1953 Turkish film Drakula Istanbul’da (Dracula in Istanbul) featuring Atif Kaplan.

