Corrections and clarifications

• We described easyGroup as “the parent company of easyJet”. This is not the case, although it owns the airline’s brand name (EasyJet owner loses branding dispute with charity site, 12 September, p14).

• Scottish Labour won 37 Westminster seats at the general election, not 39 (‘Big hill to climb’ for Labour to win again in Scotland, says Murray, 20 September, p20).

