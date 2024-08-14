Corrections and clarifications

• An article (Almost half of GP surgeries in England are ‘involved in work-to-rule’, 13 August, p5) referred to some GP surgeries limiting patient appointment to 25 a day. In fact that cap relates to the number of patients seen by individual doctors.





• The Dutch athlete Femke Bol was pictured competing in the women’s 400m hurdles, not the 100m hurdles as a photo caption stated (7 August, p36). This error was in print only.

• Other recently amended articles include:

